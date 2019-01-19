Happy Birthday Mac Miller: A Look Back At The Star’s Happiest Moments 

It’s been four months since we lost the young legend that is Mac Miller, but it still feels as though his perfect spirit is here with us all day everyday. The late star would have been 27 years old today, and it’s clear that he’s sorely missed by many. His ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande tweeted, “Miss U.”

miss u. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 19, 2019

Ironically, this is also the year that Mac finally received a Grammy nod for Best Rap Album for his latest number one project Swimming. According to reports, his family will attend the ceremony on his behalf.

Mac Miller, whose birth name is Larry Malcolm James McCormick was found dead in his Studio City home back in September 2018 after an apparent drug overdose, according to the toxicology report. Since his sudden death, Mac’s family has also partnered with Pittsburgh Foundation to start the Mac Miller Circles Fund and over more than $700,000 USD donations have already been made. The donations will go towards supporting the underprivileged youth of Pittsburgh in areas such as education and arts.

Even when he’s not here in the physical, Mac is still lifting the vibration of the world. Although his time with us with us was short, Pittsburgh native made sure to live every single day as if it were his last. Remember that time he got wasted on Ale and got super candid with his fans?

Or what about the time he gleefully called out Donald Trump in a beautiful rant on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore:

“I only have one thing to say, ‘I fucking hate you, Donald Trump. I come here today as a white man with the hope that maybe you’ll listen to me. In other words, let me ‘white-splain’ this to you, you racist son of a b****. I’m gonna be here every day telling the world how much I hate you, how much of a clown you are and how we as a nation are better than you will ever be as a racist fuck-wad of a human, because I love America, and I’m never giving it up to a troll like you, you b***h!”

And let’s not forget all the times his genius, creative bars made us laugh and bob our heads at the same time.

Needless to say, the young, talented emcee will forever be loved and miss. Check out the gallery below of more moments with Mac in good spirits.