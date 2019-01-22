Yes: Restaurants Offering Free Discounts To Workers Affected By Government Shutdown

The partial government shutdown has officially lasted over a month making it the longest federal government shutdown in American history.
A lot of people are suffering because of the shutdown with close to 800,000 employees around the U.S. going without pay. Folks relying on certain government services are also suffering, leaving many people at their wits’ end.
Luckily, certain restaurants around the U.S. are offering discounts and free deals for people impacted by the shutdown.
Check out the national offers below as posted by Thrillist.com, then scroll down for the state by state specials!
National
Farm Burger
The scoop: All eleven locations are offering a free chicken burger, fries, and an iced tea every Friday to furloughed workers who show a government ID.
When: Every Friday until the shutdown is over
Potbelly
The scoop: All Potbelly locations across the country are offering buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) sandwiches to federal employees carrying their ID.
When: January 23-27
Sky Zone
The scoop: Federal government employees and their families can go to the trampoline park for a free visit if they show their government ID. They can bring up to three family members to get a free 60-minute jump per day.
When: Tuesday through Thursday until January 31
Alabama
Sylvia’s Biscuits & Popboys
The scoop: Sylvia’s is offering free meals for federal employees who aren’t being paid right now.
When: Until the shutdown is over
Where: Mobile
Alaska
The scoop: All federal employees out of work get a free Red Goat brewed coffee in any size with free refills all day.
When: Until the shutdown is over
Where: Anchorage, Soldotna, Wasilla
Arizona
The scoop: Throughout the shutdown, furloughed workers will get 25% off their check when they flash their government ID. They’ll get a full meal on the house on January 23. The meal will include fries, a burger and a non-alcoholic beverage.
When: Ongoing, free meal January 23
Where: Phoenix, Scottsdale
California
The Burger Spot 1
The scoop: Once a week throughout the shutdown, government employees and family can get a free meal.
When: Until the shutdown ends
Where: Cypress
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
The scoop: Until the shutdown is over a federal ID will get you a small coffee and two beignets for $2.
When: Until the shutdown ends
Where: Los Angeles
The scoop: Throughout the shutdown, furloughed workers will get 25% off their check when they flash their government ID. They’ll get a full meal on the house on January 23. The meal will include fries, a burger and a non-alcoholic beverage.
When: Ongoing, free meal January 23
Where: El Segundo, Newport Beach, Playa Vista, Tustin
Rock and Brews
The scoop: TSA employees can grab a free pulled pork sandwich or salad at the chain owned by Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS. However, the locations inside LAX are not participating.
When: Until the shutdown ends
Where: Buena Park, Carson, Corona, Downey, Highland, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, Redondo Beach, El Segundo, Tustin, Vacaville
Silvio’s BBQ
The scoop: Federal employees can get a free lunch all days of the week. The first 20 to show up between 11:30am and 12:30pm can get their choice of a chicken or veggie bahia rice bowl.
When: January 14 – until shutdown ends
Where: Hermosa Beach
Taco Pete
The scoop: Show a government ID and you’ll get two orders of french fries, two sodas, and a box of eight tacos.
When: Ongoing
Where: Los Angeles
Colorado
Hopdoddy
The scoop: Throughout the shutdown, furloughed workers will get 25% off their check when they flash their government ID. They’ll get a full meal on the house on January 23. The meal will include fries, a burger and a non-alcoholic beverage.
When: Ongoing discount, free meal January 23
Where: Denver
Poor Richard’s Downtown
The scoop: Government employees who aren’t being paid and their families can get free meals at Poor Richard’s.
When: Ongoing
Where: Colorado Springs
Florida
The scoop: With a valid ID, government employees can get a free meal from a special menu.
When: every Friday until the shutdown ends, 4:30-7pm
Where: Sarasota
Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
The scoop: Furloughed workers and a guest can get a free lunch between 11am and 4pm at the casino’s Fresh Harvest buffet once a day, up to five times per week, according to the Sun Sentinel. Then you can grab dinner once a week at Sorrisi, the casino’s Italian restaurant. This offer is valid between 5-11pm on Fridays and Saturdays. The offer is open to furloughed employees of Homeland Security, Treasury, Interior, State, HUD, Transportation, Justice, Agriculture, and Commerce departments.
When: Through January 31
Where: Coconut Creek
Hawaii
Rock and Brews
The scoop: TSA employees can grab a free pulled pork sandwich or salad at the chain owned by Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS. However, the locations inside LAX are not participating.
When: Until the shutdown ends
Where: Paia
Indiana
BurgerFuel
The scoop: A BurgerFuel employee says that the Indianapolis location is offering 25% off meals for furloughed workers with a valid government ID.
When: Until the shutdown ends
Where: Indianapolis
Condado Tacos
The scoop: Condado will serve free tacos to furloughed government employees. No purchase is necessary, but you will have to show a valid government ID. The offer is valid at all ten Condado locations.
When: January 16-23
Where: Indianapolis
The Libertine
The scoop: Local restaurateur Neal Brown is offering deals at three of his restaurants (including the restaurants Pizzology and Ukiyo below). “I know there are a lot of people who are going through a rough time right now,” Brown told WTHR. Federal workers with a valid ID will get a meal on the house.
When: Until the shutdown ends
Where: Indianapolis
Pizzology
The scoop: Same as the details from Libertine above.
When: Until the shutdown ends
Where: Carmel
Ukiyo
The scoop: Same as the details from Libertine above.
When: Until the shutdown ends.
Where: Indianapolis
Kentucky
Smokin’ This and That BBQ
The scoop: It’s not completely clear, but if you’re a local government employee who is not being paid during the shutdown, Smokin’ This is there to assist. WLWT reports that they’ve been serving over 100 customers.
When: Until the shutdown ends
Where: Florence
Maryland
Jaleo
The scoop: Grab a free flauta de jamon serrano daily between 2-5pm if you’re carrying your government ID.
When: Daily until the shutdown ends, 2-5pm
Where: Bethesda
Michigan
Bayside Market
The scoop: Members of the coast guard, who are working without pay, can have their groceries covered as long as they show their ID. The community came together to donate and make sure the store is able to provide this service.
When: Until the government shutdown ends
Where: Traverse City
Java Joe’s Cafe
The scoop: Members of the Coast Guard stationed in St. Ignace, as well as Homeland Security and National Forest Service employees can grab free breakfast at Java Joe’s.
When: Daily until the government shutdown ends
Where: Saint Ignace
Minnesota
The scoop: All month long, furloughed workers can catch a movie for free. The offer is valid Monday through Thursday and is not good on any “specialty programming.” Present your government ID and you’ll get one free movie ticket.
When: Throughout January
Where: Woodbury
The scoop: Restaurant is offering a free meal for furloughed workers, their partner, and children once per day as long as the shutdown goes on. “We hope that we can provide some comfort to those experiencing financial hardship during this reckless shutdown,” Birchwood wrote in a post on Facebook.
When: January 19-the end of the shutdown
Where: Minneapolis
The scoop: “If government shutdowns are affecting your grocery bill, get in here for free bread,” the bakery said on Facebook.
When: Until the shutdown ends
Where: St. Paul
The scoop: Twin Cities workers impacted by the government shutdown (they specify contractors as well, who are without work and not getting back pay) can receive 50% off their entire order.
When: “Offer will continue as long as the federal government isn’t”
Where: Minneapolis
The scoop: Government employees get 20% off orders of the butcher’s vegan cheeses and meats.
When: Till the shutdown ends.
Where: Minneapolis
The scoop: Flash your government ID before ordering, and you’ll get a 25% discounton your meal.
When: Ongoing
Where: St. Louis Park
Missouri
The scoop: Throughout the shutdown, furloughed workers and their children can order a free sandwich, salad, or flatbread pizza with a non-alcoholic beverage. The offer is valid once per day and you can order only one item.
When: Until the shutdown ends
Where: O’Fallon
New Mexico
The scoop: TSA employees are invited to grab a free salad or pulled pork sandwich from the chain owned Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS.
When: Until the shutdown ends
Where: Albuquerque
New York
Melba’s Restaurant
The scoop: The Harlem restaurant is offering a free sit-down meal for any furloughed worker. “Witnessing the personal and economic effects of this government shutdown across the country is devastating,” said owner Melba Wilson. “We want to provide a few minutes of comfort for these government employees, some of whom have not received a paycheck in weeks.” The buffet provided will include BBQ chicken, southern fried catfish, peas and rice, sauteed string beans, and more. They will also have vegan options.
When: January 22, 11am-3pm
Where: New York City
North Carolina
Trophy Brewing & Pizza / State of Beer
The scoop: Trophy is offering a free meal to furloughed workers at all their locations, including The State of Beer. Show your ID to participate. At the main Trophy Brewing & Pizza location, workers can get a free large pizza or a free small pizza if there are two or more people together.
When: Until the shutdown is over
Where: Raleigh
Ohio
The scoop: Condado will be serving free tacos to furloughed government employees. No purchase is necessary, but you will have to present your government ID. The offer is valid at all ten Condado locations, three of which are located in Ohio.
When: January 16-23
Where: Beachwood, Cincinnati, Columbus
The scoop: Government employees affected by the shutdown and their families can get a free order of pasta and meatballs.
When: January 9-until the shutdown is over
Where: Cleveland
Oklahoma
Hopdoddy
The scoop: Throughout the shutdown, furloughed workers will get 25% off their check when they flash their government ID. They’ll get a full meal on the house on January 23. The meal will include fries, a burger and a non-alcoholic beverage.
When: Ongoing discount, free meal January 23
Where: Nichols Hills, Oklahoma City
Oregon
Rogue Pubs
The scoop: Every Rogue Pub along the Oregon coast will be increasing the discount for members of the Coast Guard and their families. They’re getting 50% off food and 25% off beer.
When: January 15 through the end of the shutdown
Where: Astoria, Newport
Pennsylvania
The scoop: Condado will be serving free tacos to furloughed government employees. No purchase is necessary, but you do have to present your government ID. The offer is valid at all ten Condado locations, though only one is located in Pennsylvania.
When: January 16-23
Where: Pittsburgh
South Carolina
The scoop: All federal workers who aren’t getting paid can grab a free order of Banditos tacos when they show a valid government ID.
When: January 9-end of shutdown
Where: Myrtle Beach
Tennessee
Hopdoddy
The scoop: Throughout the shutdown, furloughed workers will get 25% off their check when they flash their government ID. They’ll get a full meal on the house on January 23. The meal will include fries, a burger and a non-alcoholic beverage.
When: Ongoing discount, free meal January 23
Where: Memphis, Nashville
Texas
Hopdoddy
The scoop: Throughout the shutdown, furloughed workers will get 25% off their check when they flash their government ID. They’ll get a full meal on the house on January 23. The meal will include fries, a burger and a non-alcoholic beverage.
When: Ongoing discount, free meal January 23
Where: Addison, Austin, College Station, Dallas, Euless, Fort Worth, Houston, Round Rock, San Antonio, Southlake
Rock and Brews
The scoop: TSA employees are invited to grab a free salad or pulled pork at the chain owned Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS.
When: Until the shutdown ends
Where: The Colony, San Antonio
Virginia
Jaleo
The scoop: Grab a free flauta de jamon serrano daily between 2-5pm if you’re carrying your government ID.
When: daily until the shutdown is over, 2-5pm
Where: Arlingto
Washington
The scoop: All federal workers out of work get a free Red Goat brewed coffee in any size with free refills all day.
When: Until the shutdown is over
Where: Seattle
Washington D.C.
America Eats Tavern
The scoop: America Eats is one of six DC-area restaurants involved in an initiative from chef Jose Andres. From 2-5pm daily, federal workers can be served a free pulled pork sandwich.
When: daily until the shutdown is over, 2-5pm
Where: Washington, DC
Beefsteak
The scoop: Furloughed workers can pick up a free beetsteak burger.
When: daily until the shutdown is over, 2-5pm
Where: Washington, DC (Tenleytown, Dupont, and Foggy Bottom locations)
China Chilcano
The scoop: Federal employees can grab a free pan con pollo when they show an ID.
When: Daily until the shutdown is over, 2-5pm
Where: Washington, DC
Jaleo
The scoop: Pick up a free flauta de jamon serrano daily between 2-5pm if you show your government ID.
When: Daily until the shutdown ends, 2-5pm
Where: Washington, DC
Kraft Grocery Store
The scoop: Kraft food has put together a pop-up grocery store where furloughed employees can pick up a free bag of groceries. More details here.
When: January 16-20
Where: Washington, DC
Oyamel
The scoop: Come by for a free torta suadro once you show your ID.
When: Daily until the shutdown is over, 2-5pm
Where: Washington, DC
The scoop: Pick up a free order of chicken shawarma with your government ID.
When: Daily until the shutdown is over, 2-5pm
Where: Washington, DC
