We Have One Question For All The ’90s Babies Out There…Myra Or Laura?

Some hilarious debates are going on online...chime in.

MICHELLE THOMAS;JALEEL WHITE;KELLIE SHANYGNE WILLIAMS

Source: ABC Photo Archives / Getty

As a ’90s baby, I’m not going to lie…there are still times when I actively seek out TV shows from the olden days. We had a lot of hits, especially where family television is concerned—I’m talking Family Matters, MoeshaSaved By The Bell…the list goes on. Steve Urkel will live on in our hearts (and hopefully on the small screen) for generations to come. And who better to teach young adults the perils of growing up than Mo, Dorian, Hakeem, Niecy and them?

Like I said, we got hits.

So, imagine how crazy things got when the internet started debating about all the ’90s leading ladies on Twitter this week? The dispute seemed to begin when someone compared Topanga Lawrence from Boy Meets World to Kelly Kapowski from Saved By The Bell. Who was the better girlfriend? Twitter had thoughts, namely that Kelly was cool but Topanga was everything.

But there were a few Kelly stans stanning too.

It wasn’t long before the Kelly v. Topanga debate spiraled into another heated conversation…Laura or Myra (R.I.P. Michelle Thomas) from Family Matters? Hit the flip to see what the internet had to say, plus more ’90s debates that went down.

