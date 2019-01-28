High Fashion Kink: 3 Thoughts Now That The Harness Is Taking Over The Red Carpet

On Sunday, stars of the Black Panther showed up and showed out at the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Along with winning Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, the thespians of Wakanda also destroyed the red carpet with lewks for the ancestors. However, despite the turtleneck greatness from Chadwick Boseman or the Black-don’t-crack aura from people like Angela Bassett, one BP star had critics and fans more…divided.

Michael B. Jordan showed up in a cross-body Louis Vuitton harness that was splattered with the label’s signature monogram. The watercolors of pink, lilac, white and black hit against Jordan’s double-breasted navy and black suit. Peep a closer look below…

While some thirsty commentators were here for the floral-looking harness…

michael b jordan in a harness!?? P H E W — ya girl ! (@cptcaroldnvrs) January 28, 2019

Others took a more critical, direct approach…

i will break my silence on the michael b jordan harness: no! — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) January 28, 2019

Michael B isn’t the first star to bring harnesses to the red carpet either. The unorthodox accessory has the potential to become a popular trend.

According to Vogue, we have the head of Louis Vuitton’s menswear Virgil Abloh to thank.

The designer revealed “harness-wear” at a presentation for his Spring 2019 collection and it didn’t take long for big names to notice the look.

First, Call Me by Your Name star Timothy Chalamet wore a Black sequined harness at the 76th Golden Globes…

Then actor, singer and model Kris Wu debuted a black leather harness look at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2019 show in Paris…

With Michael B. taking the reigns…or the harness, it’s clear this trend might not be leaving anytime soon.

With that being said, certain conclusions can be made about the impact harnesses can have on the culture. Hit the next pages to find out what they are!

