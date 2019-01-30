These Women Who Would Make Great Hosts Of The Wendy Williams Show

Wendy Williams has had a tumultuous 2019 so far. One week, she showed up to film her show with an arm brace on allegedly due to a fall. Then rumors began to swirl that her husband Kevin Hunter was a cheater who often got physical with her. And after returning to her show, viewers noticed that she seemed pretty out of sorts, slurring her words and what not.

Needless to say, the daytime queen is taking a much needed break from her hosting duties to focus on her health. Earlier this month, she released a statement saying:

“As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend. Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment. Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital. Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being.”

This isn’t the first time Wendy’s health has caused some concern. You may recall that last year, her show went on a three-week hiatus for her to focus on her health after she was diagnosed with Graves Disease. And last October, she fainted on stage after overheating in her Halloween costume. As of January 21, the Wendy Williams Show has aired repeat episodes and planned to produce original episodes with a variety of hosts starting the week of January 28. On January 30th, it was announced that Nick Cannon would be taking over Wendy’s hosting duties.

The Wendy Williams Show Instagram page posted the exciting news, writing,

“Friend to the show and host of Fox’s The Masked Singer and MTV’s Wild n’ Out, @nickcannon will be guest hosting The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, February 4th, Tuesday, February 5th & Wednesday, February 6th. The new hour long episodes will include Wendy’s staple Hot Topics segment, ‘Ask Wendy,’ celebrity interviews and more!”

Nick has always had several jobs at one time, and now he’s adding more to his plate as a daytime talk show host. Don’t get us wrong, we love us some Nick Cannon — but there are a few other people who may have done the job just as well. Hit the flip to check it out.

