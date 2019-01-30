Rubber In The Nuggets, Metal In The Juice: The Food Industry Is Trying To Kill Us Softly

The food industry is getting a bad start to the New Year with multiple health hazards that have people chowing in fear.

One such incident involved Tyson Foods and their packages of nuggets.

Just imagine warming up the tiny-sized bites just in time for dinner. Then as soon as you sink your teeth into one, it catches hold of a rubbery object…

And I’m not talking about that chewy chicken ball you might catch in school cafeteria nuggets every now and then…

I’m talking full-blown rubber. This is what some Tyson Foods customers experienced across the U.S.

According to The Hill, Tyson Foods recalled more than 36,000 pounds of chicken nuggets after “a small number of consumers” found “soft, blue rubber” in their precooked nuggets.

“Though the pieces have been found in a very small number of packages, no injuries have been reported with this recall,” Tyson said in a statement, “However, out of an abundance of caution, the company is recalling 36,420 pounds of product.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed on Tuesday that certain 5-pound packages should be tossed out or returned. The suspected nuggets were packaged on November 26, 2018 and have an expiration date of November 26, 2019. Their case code reads “3308SDL03” on the label, and they have an establishment number “P-13556” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

We’ll give you a moment to check your latest Tyson purchases…

But before you start calling yourself safe from the rubber fiasco, let it be known that Tyson isn’t the only food company with foreign object issues.

According to Precision Polymer Engineering (PPE), rubber materials are commonly used to seal food processing equipment. Not to mention, rubber O-rings and seals are used in processing line equipment such as tanks, blenders, mixers, grinders, kettles, dryers, and filters. Repeated mechanical operation over time can damage rubber seals, causing fragments to break off into food products.

Thus…

Rubber in the nuggets.

To reduce the risk of rubber infiltrating your grub, many food processing sites use metal detectable rubber seals or metal detectable elastomer called Detectaseal. Products made from Detectaseal can be identified by your typical in-line, metal detection and X-ray equipment, preventing rubber contamination.

The irony is, these Detectaseal materials usually come in blue and black, according to PPE…and “soft blue rubber” was found in the Tyson nuggets.

No one’s safe out here.

And it isn’t just rubber that’s making it to your everyday meals.

Just two weeks ago, Perdue Farms recalled over 68,000 pounds of organic gluten free chicken breast nuggets because a small number of packages were believed to contain pieces of wood.

Oh, and your drank ain’t safe either.

According to CBS News, a new report on Wednesday revealed certain fruit juices might contain heavy metals such as lead, arsenic and cadmium. Long-term exposure to such metals can cause serious damage like kidney disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, damaged ability to learn and certain types of cancer.

So yea, they’re trying to kill us out here.

Consumer Reports recommend parents give their kids less juice and replace them with raw fruits.

As a matter of fact, anything purchased with limited processing is probably your best bet for staying healthy and rubber-free.

Make sure you’re dodging those wood chips and traces of metal too!

