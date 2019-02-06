CLOSE
Awards Canceled: 6 Grammy Snubs You Still Might Be Fuming Over In 2019

A ceremony that never ceases to piss people off.

56th GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The 61st Grammy Awards are on Sunday, which means a night of noteworthy performances and probably some devastating let-downs.

Over the years, the Grammys have developed a reputation as the go-to ceremony for good music…but obviously, this depends on who you ask.

Countless times, the big show has gotten it wrong, either because of politics, popularity or just plain cluelessness.

Hit the next pages for six snubs that still might have a lot of listeners heated whenever you mention Grammys in a music conversation.

A Tribe Called Quest , Adele , Alicia Keys , beyonce , Frank Ocean , grammys , kanye west , Kendrick Lamar , macklemore , sza , usher

