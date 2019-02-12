Mysonne Talks Going From Wrongfully Convicted To Becoming An Activist In ‘That New New’ Episode 1

Mysonne hosted the pilot episode of ‘That New New’, where millennials come together to discover, exchange and grow the culture. ‘That New New’ will feature both emerging and re-emerging artists who will engage in cooperative economics with a live audience.

The “Better Than I Ever Been” rapper started off by taking the stage to discuss being locked up after signing a deal with Def Jam Records in 1999. “I wanted to be the biggest gangster in the world,” Mysonne said of his once violent lyrics. “I was scheduled to drop my album in 1999 and I went to trial for two armed robbery cases that I never even committed. I ended up losing the trial and getting sentenced to seven to fourteen years. I did seven years and then had to start from the beginning.”

Mysonne has since ditched his troublesome raps and decided to utilize his voice to push a different message. “I utilize my passion, which is music, and my voice and I use both of them to try and really send a message and uplift the struggles that we’re going through.”

Mysonne also discusses social injustices, being an activist and protesting. Mysonne has been participating in protests and rallies against injustice for some time now so he’s not new to fighting for the rights of the disenfranchised. Most recently, in September 2018, he was arrested while protesting Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court hearing. During his appearance on That New New, Mysonne not only performed a few tracks but also gave the audience a taste of his spoken word skills. One piece, in particular, had to do with social media activism. “They weep about violence from police every time they see a boy shot but they get silent every time we speak about a boycott,” he says.

Watch the entire episode above and look out for more from “That New New” coming soon!

