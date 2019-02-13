Strange Week: Soulja Boy & Blac Chyna Get Snug, While Cosby Has “Amazing” Prison Experience

The week isn’t even over yet, and already celebrities are bringing the strange and unusual.

Some shenanigans might be a surprise, while others might drain you because of the same old patterns. Peep some of the news sure to stir your emotions below.

Soulja Boy and Blac Chyna a couple?

Blac Chyna is known for her bizarre selection of men, including a previous relationship with YBN Almight Jay who was 18 years old at the time they started dating.

Chyna then upgraded to a 19-year-old, Devin Haney, less than a year later, but that also seemed to come to an end.

Now, according to recent Grammy party pics, Chyna seems to be spending some quality time with Soulja Boy.

Which, from a rational perspective, feels like…

Why.

But from a Blac Chyna perspective, it doesn’t feel strange at all.

As a matter of fact, the two could probably be the poster couple for strange love.

Soulja Boy recently made headlines for his dramatic visit to The Breakfast Club where he proclaimed his influence on music culture and especially Drake.

Though there was some truth to his proclamations, his eccentric delivery made him go viral, almost to the point where it seemed like he planned the whole thing.

Him and Blac Chyna could be a match made in heaven.

Blac Chyna continually keeps herself in the headlines, sometimes for good reason, such as her revenge porn fiasco with Rob Kardashian. But then other times, you really have to think…

This story is so bizarre, Chyna has to be seeking attention (or crying for help), like when Chyna promoted skin-lightening cream in Nigeria.

But who knows.

Either way, Young Drako and Blac Chyna can surely grab the views of the world for retweets to come.

Bill Cosby is having an “amazing experience” in prison apparently

With recent talks about mass incarceration and prison reform, many folks across the country are having deep conversations about what justice looks like.

Bill Cosby‘s experience in prison is sure to stir the pot, especially since his lawyer, Andrew Wyatt, says Cosby is having an “amazing experience” behind bars.

Wyatt spoke to WCAU-TV about Cosby’s time in maximum security at a facility near Philly. Cosby is serving up to ten years after being convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand back in 2004.

Wyatt said Cosby has high spirits while in prison, and he’s even talking to other inmates and encouraging them.

“Despite the circumstances, he said, ‘This is an amazing experience,’” Wyatt said. “Mr. Cosby had prepared himself… He’s mentally strong. He’s just a strong man.”

Wyatt and Cosby even maintained his innocence amidst sexual assault accusations from over 50 women. “When I visit him, it’s nothing sad about it,” Wyatt said. “He’s not sad. He’s not remorseful because he did nothing wrong.”

Cosby’s “amazing experience” brings to question whether the women accusing him of rape really got the justice they needed.

It’s a peculiar thought that might not have an answer right now, but one thing’s for certain…

The strange times don’t stop.

