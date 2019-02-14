Dolo Love: Lit Things To Do If You’re Single On Valentine’s Day

Happy Valentines Day! Today is a day to love and be loved. But if you’re single, it feels like people everywhere are boo’d up and happy, except you. One Twitter user joked, “if ur sad about being single this valentines day, just remember that no one loves you every other day of the year as well.”

But don’t fret, ladies and gents, it’s just a man-made day. You can celebrate love, being and love and finding love anyway you want on any day you want. After all, any loving relationship starts with you loving and being with yourself first. @RyanAbe tweeted:

“dont worry if youre single on valentines day tmr that doesnt mean youre alone…well it does BUT it also means you saved a shit ton of money so who gets the last laugh???…YOU DO…but thats also just cause youre single…youre the only one laughing…since no one else is with u.”

Fortunately, you aren’t the only one flying dolo this year, which means there are hella things to do even if you are alone today. Hit the flip for some fun things to do if you’re single on Valentine’s Day.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Global Grind: