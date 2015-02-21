NAACP Image Awards: The Good, The Bad & Blackest Fashion Moments Over The Years

It’s that time of year again! It’s time to honor the dopest, most outstanding achievements of people of color in movies, television and music this year. The nominees for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards were recently announced and it’s safe to say that this year will be one of the most powerful shows we’ve seen in a while.

Black Panther scored a leading 14 nominations across film and music, while the film’s star Chadwick Boseman, and the director Ryan Coogler were nominated for Entertainer of The Year. Regina King is also up for Entertainer of the year, and her movie If Beale Street Could Talk snagged nine noms.

Besides hoping that their favorite star, song or film will take home a trophy, folks pretty much watch award shows to see what everyone is wearing and you know that for Black Award shows — the fashions are everything and more. As @Lungowe pointed out: “Black people dominate the red carpet with their fashion and I always do weave watch for the best weaves of 2018.”

Folks like Issa Rae and Yara Shahidi are known for the fire fashion sense, so we can’t wait to see how they show up and show out when the Image Awards air on March 30th. As for the men, Kofi Siriboe and Michael B. Jordan are known for drippin’ hard on every red carpet they touch. In a recent interview with W magazine, MBJ said:

“I think for me and fashion right now, I’m taking a little bit more risks and allowing people to talk about it. I think I’ve always dressed well on carpets, but now, I’m not really playing it safe and I like starting a conversation: who did [like it], who didn’t. I’m starting to get more into fashion and not take myself so seriously on the carpet. It’s a growing process.”

Speaking of fashion, the NAACP Image Awards is known for having the boldest, Blackest style moments out of all the red carpets out there. It’s only right to show up in your bestest when you’re celebrating your people. Whether it’s good, bad or indifferent — the style at the NAACP Awards is usually a fashion force to be reckoned with.

In honor of the big show, let’s take a look back at some of the best, worst and Blackest style moments from over the years.

