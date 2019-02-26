“Girl Wonder” Offers A Lifetime Of Women Empowerment | For The Culture (Ep. 2)

In episode 2 of “For The Culture”, presented by Xfinity, Rae Holliday, Lore’l and Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson play a game of Jenga with a twist. The rules are simple. Each person must pull a block from the Jenga tower and before they can place the block at the top of the tower, they must first complete the task written on it. Lore’l pulls the first block and has to teach Scoop B how to “Floss”. Rae’s the next to pull and asks the rest of his castmates about their favorite films.

Of course, we have to take a moment to recognize those that are doing amazing things in the community. Rae sits down with Tola Lowal and her non profit organization, “Girl Wonder”, which assists young girls with their transition from high school to college and on through life post-graduation.

Check out more of “For The Culture” by pressing play on the video above.

