2 KEWL: 10 Trends That Would Be Cool If They Came Back In Style Today

Fashion always has a way of making a comeback. Things that were cool 20 years ago were considered lame 10 years ago, but are deemed vintage today. Remember when the good fashion folks on Tumblr made chokers cool again? Sure, the Kardashians took credit, for it, but ultimately, it’s the kewl kids who influence the influencers.

With so many options to choose from these days —thanks in large part to the Internet — style has become objective and all over the place. But there are a few things from the 90’s and 2000’s that we can all probably agree would be fire if they came back in style today.

Hit the flip to check out our list. Happy National Retro Day!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On Global Grind: