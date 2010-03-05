Global Grind’s Predictions For The 2019 NAACP Image Awards

The NAACP Image Awards are just a few weeks away and we can’t wait to tune in.

Every year, our faves throw on their Sunday’s best to celebrate Black excellence in television, music, film, and literature. This time around will be no different, as Black brilliance is definitely at an all-time level of greatness.

From Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson going strong in their award-winning sitcom black-ish to the remarkable masterpiece that is Black Panther, there have been so many amazing moments we hope will be acknowledged at this year’s ceremony. Tune into our list of predictions (bolded below) and let us know if we got it right. Also, be sure to tune in to the ceremony, live on TV One, March 30 at 9 p.m. ET.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta (FX Networks)

black-ish (ABC)

Dear White People (Netflix)

Grown-ish (Freeform)

Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Actor In A Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish (ABC)

Cedric the Entertainer, The Neighborhood (CBS)

Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX Networks)

Dwayne Johnson, Ballers (HBO)

Tracy Morgan, The Last O.G. (TBS)

Oustanding Actress In A Comedy Series

Danielle Brooks, Orange is the New Black (Netflix)

Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)

Logan Browning, Dear White People (Netflix)

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish (ABC)

Yara Shahidi, grown-ish (Freeform)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Jay Ellis, Insecure (HBO)

John David Washington, Ballers (HBO)

Laurence Fishburne, black-ish (ABC)

Marcus Scribner, black-ish (ABC)

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Essence Atkins, Marlon (NBC)

Marsai Martin, black-ish (ABC)

Natasha Rothwell, Insecure (HBO)

Uzo Aduba, Orange is the New Black (Netflix)

Yvonne Orji, Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Drama Series

How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Power (Starz)

Queen Sugar (OWN)

The Chi (Showtime)

This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Actor In A Drama Series

Jason Mitchell, The Chi (Showtime)

Keith David, Greenleaf (OWN)

Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar (OWN)

Omari Hardwick, Power (Starz)

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Actress In A Drama Series

Alfre Woodard, Marvel’s Luke Cage (Netflix)

Naturi Naughton, Power (Starz)

Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar (OWN)

Taraji P. Henson, Empire (FOX)

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)

Outstanding Guest Performance In A Comedy Or Drama Series

Erika Alexander – Black Lightning – “Book of Consequences: Chapter Three: Master Lowery” (CW)

Kendrick Lamar – Power – “Happy Birthday” (Starz)

Kerry Washington – How to Get Away with Murder – “Lahey v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania” (ABC)

Loretta Devine – Love Is_ – “Rose” (Going Home) (OWN)

Tisha Campbell-Martin – Empire – “Without Apology” (Fox)

Outstanding Performance By A Youth

Alex R. Hibbert – The Chi (Showtime)

Lonnie Chavis – This Is Us (NBC)

Lyric Ross – This Is Us (NBC)

Marsai Martin – black-ish (ABC)

Miles Brown – black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding New Artist

Ella Mai (10 Summers/Interscope Records)

Jade Novah (EMPIRE)

Koryn Hawthorne (RCA Inspiration)

Omar Wilson (BSE Recordings)

Tory Lanez (Mad Love/Interscope Records)

Oustanding Music Video/Visual Album

“APES**T” – The Carters (Roc Nation)

“Could’ve Been” – H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller (RCA Records)

“Finesse (Remix)” – Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B (Atlantic Records)

“This Is America” – Childish Gambino (RCA Records)

“All The Stars” – Kendrick Lamar, SZA (Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

Outstanding Song – Contemporary Song

“A Good Night” – John Legend feat. BloodPop (Columbia Records)

“As I Am” – H.E.R. (RCA Records)

“Boo’d Up” – Ella Mai (10 Summers/Interscope Records)

“Finesse (Remix)” – Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B (Atlantic Records)

“This Is America” – Childish Gambino (RCA Records)

Outstanding Album

Dirty Computer – Janelle Monáe (Atlantic Records)

Ella Mai – Ella Mai (10 Summers/Interscope Records)

Even More – MAJOR. (BOE/Empire)

Everything Is Love – The Carters (Roc Nation)

I Used To Know Her: The Prelude – H.E.R. (RCA Records)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Chadwick Boseman – “Black Panther” (Marvel Studios)

Michael B Jordan – “Creed II” (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios)

Denzel Washington – “The Equalizer 2” (Columbia Pictures)

John David Washington – “BlacKkKlansman” (Focus Features)

Stephan James – “If Beale Street Could Talk” (Annapurna Pictures)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give” (20th Century Fox)

Constance Wu – “Crazy Rich Asians” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

KiKi Layne – “If Beale Street Could Talk” (Annapurna Pictures)

Sanaa Lathan – “Nappily Ever After” (Marc Platt Production/Badabing Pictures

Production for Netflix)

Viola Davis – “Widows” (20th Century Fox)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

“Black Panther” (Marvel Studios)

“BlacKkKlansman” (Focus Features)

“Crazy Rich Asians” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“The Hate U Give” (20th Century Fox)

“Widows” (20th Century Fox)

Special Award – Entertainer of the Year

Beyoncé

Chadwick Boseman

LeBron James

Regina King

Ryan Coogler

