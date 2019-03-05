Wild Wild Next: 8 Movie Roles Will Smith Should’ve Passed On

Here we go again…

Will Smith is causing some major side eyes and breaths of anxiety now that he’s allegedly taking on a role that could end badly.

According to Deadline, Smith is rumored to play Richard Williams, Venus and Serena Williams‘ father, in the movie King Richard. The flick will follow Williams as he overcomes hardship, skepticism and a non-tennis background to train two of the greatest players in the world.

Just as a reference, Richard Williams looks like this…

The Internet was swift with their critiques of colorism. While Will Smith is a talented and beloved actor, many people thought it was more appropriate to consider darker skinned actors for the role, especially since the pool isn’t lacking today with people like Mahershala Ali and Idris Elba.

Why will smith playing a dark skin man — Orochimaru (@noahsmith273) March 5, 2019

I love will smith but i love richard williams more. He deserves better and can we please stop this mess of casting lighter skin actors for a dark skin role. Like doesnt anyone see the problem in that ???? — 🦀 (@ktal) March 5, 2019

Then there were others that defended Smith, claiming Black is Black, so any shade of brown should be able to take on the Williams role.

Idk why yall mad that Will Smith got this new role. Will Smith is black, and a damn good actor, okay he’s not dark skinned but oh well you got a great actor and I’m more concerned with the story of the film than Will’s skin color tbh — Chris G. March 30th (@ny_c) March 5, 2019

As of Tuesday morning, Smith has yet to confirm whether he’s taking on the role of Williams. However, if he does, this wouldn’t be the first time he’s taken a role that he probably should’ve put more thought into.

As a matter of fact, the 50-year-old has already played a character based off a real-life dark-skinned person.

From questionable scripts to questionable casting, hit the next pages to peep the films Smith should’ve swiped “no” on for the sake of cinema and public opinion.

