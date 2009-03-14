The Rewind: Inside The Image Awards Indie Films Category

Welcome back to another episode of Global Grind’s The Rewind. Every week, our expert panelists will discuss some of the most viral topics of the past week and give you their take. When they’re all done, they’ll cap everything off with a rating from 1 to 10 and then let you know whether these movies, TV shows or songs are worth you checking out. Now, normally we would have Landon Levarius and DJ Franchise host the show but this week, we happily present to you a special edition of The Rewind, featuring our Bossip fam Dani and Jah. Both Dani and Jah will be discussing the upcoming NAACP Image Awards and the very important, yet often overlooked, Indie film awards.

The 50th annual NAACP Image Awards will take place on March 30 and will air live on TV One. Black-ish actor, Anthony Anderson, returns as the host of this year’s ceremony. Also this year, we have some great indie film nominees. The nominees include: If Beal Street Could Talk, BlackKklansman, Nappily Ever After, Sorry to Bother You and Traffik.

BlackKklansman recently scored Spike Lee an Oscar win and it’s one of the most talked about films of the year. It stars John David Washington, son of Denzel Washington, as Ron Stallworth, the first African American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. In the movie, Stallworth is tasked with going undercover and infiltrating a pro-black group. Instead, he finds out about a very dangerous plan that the KKK aims to carry out and with the help of his white co-worker, Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver), he goes undercover as a klansman to stop them.

If Beale Street Could Talk, starring Regina King, KiKi Layne, and Stephan James, and directed by Barry Jenkins, has also been doing great on the awards circuit. It’s about a young African American couple torn apart by false rape accusations and how they fight for freedom before their first child is born.

Nappily Ever After, starring Sanaa Lathan, debuted on Netflix on September 21, 2018 and many find it to be a must watch. The film is about a perfectionist ad executive who experiences a romantic setback and then embarks on a journey of self-discovery that begins with completely cutting off her hair. Her new do soon makes her realize she is not living life to the fullest.

Sorry To Bother You stars Lakeith Stanfield and Tessa Thompson, it’s directed by Boots Riley and hits theaters back in July. The film is about a telemarketer named Cassius Green who quickly shoots to the top of the class when he uses his “white voice” to successfully secure sales . While Green’s career begins to take off, his friends and co-workers organize a protest against corporate oppression. Things turn a little crazy when Cassius begins hanging with his boss who is up to some very sketchy business.

Which one of these films do you think will take home the big prize? Jah and Dani weigh in. Check out episode 34 of The Rewind above!

