Lauren London’s Peers Leave Messages Of Hope After Actress Says She’s “Lost” Without Nipsey

The nation is mourning Nipsey Hussle‘s death after he was murdered on Sunday, his life taken by the gunshot wounds he sustained after being fired on outside of his own clothing store.

After killing the Grammy nominated rapper, father, and humanitarian, the suspect was believed to have fled the scene in a white 2016 Chevy Cruz driven by an unidentified female, Fox News reports.

Now, in an update, Nipsey’s suspected killer has been arrested and Nipsey’s beloved soulmate Lauren London has broken her silence.

The Los Angeles Police Department made the announcement this afternoon, April 2, releasing a photo of the suspect on Twitter, branded with the words “In Custody.” “Eric Holder, the suspected killer of Nipsey Hussle, has been arrested and is in police custody,” the LAPD tweeted. “Thank you to both our community for the heightened awareness/vigilance, and our partners at @LASDHQ.”

While we pray Nipsey’s killer is met with justice, we are also extremely saddened by Lauren London’s circumstances. Just a couple of hours ago, she took to Instagram with photos of her fallen love. She wrote:

“I am completely lost. I’ve lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector. My soul…. I’m lost without you. We are lost without you babe. I have no words.”

We’re sure no words could possibly comfort her in this time, but her peers are certainly trying. Read their comments of support below and keep Lauren London and the rest of Nipsey Hussle’s loved ones in your prayers at this time.

“The Harts are here for you and your family whenever you need us!!!!!” – Kevin Hart

“My dear sister. I am sooo sorry. Words can’t even begin to explain…I can only imagine the pain. All I can say is we will continue to pray for your heart and you and your family’s journy back to peace. Throughout the years you have show us what it means to stay committed to what’s important & true and that’s family. You are blessed and although it all seems so obscure, the way will be made clear. It’s no doubt that you made his life here amazingly meaningful. You’ll meet again…” – MC Lyte

“Sorry for you & your family. He was a good man. Praying for you. Me & my family are here for you.” – Fabolous

“I don’t think I’ve ever prayed for someone I didn’t know soo hard in my life….. And I will continue to pray beautiful got you and your family.” – Tammy Rivera

“LOVE YOU LAUREN” – Quincy Combs

“Praying for you and your family everyday. We can’t even fathom. I am grateful for the LOVE you two have that came across through Kross. LOVE you Lauren.” – Keisha Epps

“I’m so sorry. My heart hurts for you and your family. You are in my prayers.” – Tamera Mowry

“The Deans have your back sis, praying for your family.” – Swizz Beatz

“My deepest condolences… we love you.” – Evelyn Lozada

“I love you sis.” – Tasha Smith

“We here for you sis. For real.” – Lena Waithe

