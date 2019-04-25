The Legacy Continues: Nipsey Hussle Fans Campaign To Rename Crayola Color “Nipsey Blue”

Nipsey Hussle‘s legacy continues to live on as people campaign to keep his memory alive in music and now in everyday artistic mediums.

According to Complex, back in 2017, Crayola formally announced the name of their new shade of blue, dubbing it “Bluetiful.” It beat out a number of finalist names including Dreams Come Blue, Blue Moon Bliss, Reach for the Stars, and Star Spangled Blue.

However, since Nipsey Hussle’s death back in March, a new social media campaign kicked off this week to get Crayola’s shade of blue renamed “Nipsey Blue.” Folks began retweeting @CreatorsProject‘s original 2017 tweet calling for blue Crayola names and soon, Nipsey Blue started trending on Twitter.

The hood calls this Nipsey Blue , they should too. https://t.co/g5giBz5bB6 — Skrizzy (@youngscrap) April 25, 2019

Some folks even went further and said the proceeds for the crayons should go to a good cause. One @ChrisCapLive wrote, “Nipsey Blue…with portions of the proceeds going to inner city stem programs for kids.”

Nipsey Blue 🏁 .. with portions of the proceeds going to inner city stem programs for kids https://t.co/awSrSPhRGq — Chris Cap (@ChrisCapLive) April 25, 2019

Other people suggested other names related to Nipsey such as Crenshaw Blue or Marathon Blue, inspired by his Marathon mixtapes.

One @Ceepz wrote, “Really tho, Nipsey would have likely created his own Crayons range, Marathon Colours, and then called the blue one Crenshaw Blue. Instead of allowing another corp to profit off his name. In true All Money In fashion.”

Really tho, Nipsey would have likely created his own Crayons range, Marathon Colours, and then called the blue one Crenshaw Blue. Instead of allowing another corp to profit off his name. In true All Money In fashion. https://t.co/BXsbCAL20w — Such is life… (@Ceepz) April 25, 2019

Another @_GotDari wrote, “Nipsey Blue or Marathon Blue with a checkered flag paper label.”

Nipsey Blue or Marathon Blue with a checkered flag paper label https://t.co/Ned2qVbSVW — 🍦🏁 (@_GotDari) April 25, 2019

Crayola has yet to respond to the campaign, but it’s a nice, positive effort in the midst of recent news degrading the rapper’s name.

Just last week, Fox News host Laura Ingraham was laughing and making jokes about Nip’s funeral, sparking a campaign to get her fired from the network. Everyone from T.I., to Snoop Dogg, to The Game demanded that Ingraham be fired. Even Justin Bieber chimed in to have Ingraham fired, calling her “absolutely disgusting” in an Instagram post.

Luckily, all the hate was balanced out with love these past two weekends at Coachella. A lot of performers this year honored Nipsey with some mid-set tributes, including Childish Gambino and Hussle’s “FDT” collaborator and friend YG.

“My life was fu**ed up, my sh**’s still fu**ed up,” YG told the crowd in the middle of his weekend one set. “The only reason I’m up here is because I’ve been drinking a whole lot of motherfu**in’ tequila. But my n***a gone, I gotta deal with this sh**, so I decided to push my album back to May 3, goddamnit.”

Now it seems the love continues with this Crayola campaign. Time will tell if the company will hear people’s calls.

If not them, surely they’ll be enough tributes to go around for the celebrated rapper who was taken too soon.

