Disappointed By The Finale? This Alternate ‘Game Of Thrones’ Ending Would’ve Been FIRE

As you all know, a ton of fans were highly disappointed with the way Game of Thrones ended. Jon Snow, the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, was sent back to the Night’s Watch after murdering his aunty-lover Daenerys Targaryen, who’d made her intent on nonstop war, clear. As a result, Bran The Broken, was crowned King of the now-six Kingdoms, Sansa Stark was crowned Queen in the North, and Arya Stark went on an adventure to figure out what’s west of Westeros.

It was a pretty bland ending that had a lot of people asking why there was so much hype around Jon Snow’s Targaryen ancestry, if there was no plan for him to dethrone the Mother of Dragons in the end? Overall, the ending worked… but a lot of questions were left unanswered and it could have definitely been a ton more dramatic. Take this fan edit for example…

“CAN Y’ALL F*CKING IMAGINE IF GAME OF THRONES ENDED LIKE THIS,” a fan wrote while tweeting out an alternate ending that positions Bran Stark as the reincarnate of the Night King. In the clip, the scene where Jon Snow says to his little bro “I’m sorry I wasn’t there when you needed me” is reimagined.

Similarly to HBO’s ending, Bran responds “You were exactly where you were supposed to be” but this time, Bran’s eyes turn Night King blue and he has a smirk on his face. It also turns out that he’s the reason Daenerys Tagaryen went mad and burned down King’s Landing.

Tune in.

CAN Y’ALL FUCKING IMAGINE IF GAME OF THRONES ENDED LIKE THIS pic.twitter.com/2aNOaC48lI — danyara warrior (@emiliacIarked) May 22, 2019

