Press Play: Kanye Talks Being Handcuffed, Drugged, & Isolated, Netflix Speaks Out Against Anti-Abortion Laws, And MORE

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman drops in just a matter of days. Ahead of the season 2 premiere, tidbits from Kanye West‘s sit down with the legend have become available and apparently, he’s going to get very candid about what exactly he has experienced as someone with Bipolar disorder.

“When you’re in this state, you’re hyper-paranoid about everything. Everyone — this is my experience, other people have different experiences — everyone now is an actor. Everything’s a conspiracy. You feel the government is putting chips in your head. You feel you’re being recorded. You feel all these things,” he said, according to ETOnline.

He also talks about wanting to change the medical procedures for people going through episodes…

“They have this moment where they put you — they handcuff you, they drug you, they put you on the bed, and they separate you from everyone you know. That’s something that I am so happy that I experienced myself so I can start by changing that moment. When you are in that state, you have to have someone you trust. It is cruel and primitive to do that,” he said, adding later that when one is going through an episode, one becomes “almost more adolescent in your expression.”

West also reportedly says that some of his talent might be a result of his illness. Letterman’s season 2 interviews hit Netflix on May 31. If you missed the trailer, watch that here.

The third season of Jessica Jones marks the end of the Marvel-Netflix age. We’re sad to see ’em go, but at least their last installment looks like it’s going to be a good one. Watch the short trailer up top and tune in on June 14.

Speaking of Netflix, the streaming giant has something to say about the blatant attack on women’s rights in states like Georgia and Alabama and the extremely restrictive anti-abortion bills that have the world protesting.

“We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, said in an exclusive statement to Variety. “It’s why we will work with the ACLU and others to fight it in court. Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we’ll continue to film there, while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to. Should it ever come into effect, we’d rethink our entire investment in Georgia.”

