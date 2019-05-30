Watch Lil Yachty’s Hilarious Portrayal Of Stuffy News Reporters In City Girls’ “Act Up” Video

City Girls dropped their highly-anticipated video for “Act Up” and it’s gold.

While we wait on JT to be freed, Yung Miami is holding down the fort — and like their “Twerk” video featuring Cardi B, this new visual uses one of their social media challenges to prove they’ve got their finger on the pulse of the street.

ALSO READ: So Far, Not So Good! Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It” Is Rubbing Fans The Wrong Way

You’ll recall, fans were amazed to find out it was actually Lil Yachty who wrote a lot of City Girls’ provocative “Act Up” lyrics, so it’s only right the visual starts out with a cameo from the red-headed entertainer. Yachty plays a stuffy news reporter who is announcing Spring Break has been shut down due to the “Act Up Challenge.” And, we have to say, he’s hilarious.

Throughout the rest of the visual, fans are seen going off to the song in different scenarios. From police bopping in front of their patrol vehicles to girls hitting the bodegas, everybody’s acting up all throughout South Beach. At one point, Yachty and Yung Miami also get in on a funny skit, in which he acts as her vocal coach.

See what social media is saying about City Girls’ latest offering below and press play up top.

Dear Black Girls, “May your summer be carefree. May the sun favor you. May your bank account expand. May your hair, box braids, faux locks, wigs and sew-ins blow through the wind. May you embrace the city girl or stallion within. May you ACT up or get SNATCHED up!” Amen. — Dy’Min J. Cannon (@dyminj_) May 27, 2019

I just watched the “Act Up” video and uhhhh I’m listening to City Girls Album again. JT has got to come home sooner than soon — GEE AYE❗️🇬🇭 (@MR_GA_3) May 30, 2019

not feeling the act up video, they should’ve waited til jt was free, she got the hardest verse 🙄 — Emilia🦋 (@__ailime2) May 30, 2019