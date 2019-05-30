Press Play: Zoë Kravitz SLAYS At HBO’s ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Premiere, MTV Dismisses Jason Mitchell… And MORE

We know y’all THINK you’re getting rid of your HBO subscription now that Game of Thrones is over… but the gag is, the network always has another explosive must-see series in store. With that said, if you haven’t tuned into Big Little Lies starring Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and new cast member Meryl Streep, you’re missing out!!

ALSO READ: So Far, NOT So Good! Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It Is Rubbing Fans The Wrong Way

On top of executing a bomb *ss season 1 script flawlessly, the ladies showed up to their season 2 premiere in NYC on Wednesday, May 29 looking GOOD in ALL the black (Yassss Zoë!!). Here’s a short synopsis of their second installment (without spoilers), courtesy of HBO:

“On the surface, in the tranquil seaside town of Monterey, California, everything seems the same. The mothers continue to dote, the husbands support, the children remain adorable and the houses are just as beautiful. But the night of the school fundraiser changed all that, leaving the community reeling as the “Monterey Five” – Madeline, Celeste, Jane, Renata and Bonnie – bond together to pick up the pieces of their shattered lives.”

If you missed the season 2 trailer, watch below and tune into the series June 9.

In other news, The Chi actor Jason Mitchell has reportedly lost his MTV Movie & TV Awards nomination following claims of misconduct that recently surfaced.

“MTV said in a statement Mitchell was removed as a nominee for best performance in a show in light of recent developments. The channel did not expand on the statement,” Page Six reports.

ALSO READ: A Lipsticky List Of How Makeup Can Actually Improve Your Mental Health (As Told By RIhanna GIFs)

In case you missed it, Mitchell was dropped from The Chi and dropped by his manager, lawyer, and agent after it came to light that there were “multiple” human resources complaints against the actor, citing rage and inappropriate behavior.

Disney is thinking about not filming in Georgia anymore in light of the anti-abortion laws that could go into effect next year.

“I think many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard,” Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger said during an interview with Reuters. “Right now we are watching it very carefully.”

“I don’t see how it’s practical for us to continue to shoot there,” Iger reportedly continued. “I rather doubt we will.”

We can’t say we’re surprised. We will, however, keep you updated.