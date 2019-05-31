CLOSE
Gay Bar Bans Rap Music & A Teen Genius Makes History: This Week’s Winners & Losers

It's important to read between the lines.

DISC JOCKEY, HAND ON TURNTABLE, CLOSE-UP (LONG EXPOSURE)

Source: Peter Mason / Getty

The youth are once again taking over the wins for this week, while the Ls always seem to come from the usual suspects. Check out this week’s winner below, then hit the flip for the biggest loser of the week.

Winner

Sydney Wilson

 

It’s never a bad time to celebrate #BlackExcellece and #BlackGirlMagic and this week, Sydney Wilson is the epitome of both.

At 14 years old, Wilson will become the youngest person to attend Spelman College, according to Hello Beautiful.

 

Wilson said she knew she wanted to go to Spelman since she was in second grade.

“I just stayed on my path,” Wilson explained to WSB-TV. “I didn’t really feel like I needed to be popular … because, I mean, I like myself.”

She also told the Atlanta Journal Constitution:

“I am so excited to be in the sisterhood. So many women have reached out to me and have been very nice and supportive, and I am so excited to see what my life will be at Spelman.”

Sydney aims to major in biology because she wants to use animal science to create cures for human illnesses.

For more of the bright winner’s story, check out the clip below!

