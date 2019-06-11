CLOSE
Pride: 6 Scenes From ‘Pose’ That Prove Love Is Complicated But Worth Fighting For

A treasured series dishes the real.

Pose

Tonight, the much anticipated second season of Pose will premiere on FX and one of the main themes of the series is love.

Now, I’m not talking about that lovey-dovey kind of love or even the “love is love” slogan many people like to use when advocating for LGBTQ+ rights.

Yes love IS love.

But to simplify it to a general definition that applies equally to all relationships is naive. Love is still very specific and takes many forms, especially if you’re navigating the world as a queer person.

Pose illustrated this beautifully in its first season and if you hit the flip, you can witness the best scenes that prove love is complicated but a journey worth traveling.

Be wary of spoilers if you haven’t watched the first season, and if you have, be sure to tune in for season 2 when it airs at 10 p.m. EST on FX.

