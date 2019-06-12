Press Play: Marcus Scribner Joins ‘Grown-ish’ Cast For All-New Episode TONIGHT, ‘Supergirl’ Flying Into Homes This Fall, And MORE

Grown-ish returns with another new episode tonight and this one’s going to be a goody.

Last week, Zoey found out her old bae and current best friend started dating behind her back — and when she went to confide in her new bae, he confessed he already knew the tea, which resulted in a blow-up argument. Feeling like no one’s got her back, she turns to her brother for backup.

But was that the right move? Watch a sneak peek above to get a feel for Junior’s hilarious visit to Zoey’s college and tune in tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

A Spice Girls animated movie is in the works and ALL 5 members of the iconic crew are set to be involved (Hey Posh!).

From The Hollywood Reporter:

Paramount Animation president Mireille Soria is bringing girl power to the unit — literally. The studio, which boasts a mostly female senior staff, is in early development on a Spice Girls movie among a slate eyeing two releases a year, starting in 2020.

All five members of the iconic ’90s group — Melanie Brown (Scary), Emma Bunton (Baby), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty), Geri Halliwell (Ginger) and Victoria Beckham (Posh) are on board, with Simon Fuller producing and Karen McCullah and Kiwi Smith writing the screenplay. The animated feature will include Spice Girls classics as well as new songs. The Spice Girls “had an idea that we’ve been developing,” Soria tells The Hollywood Reporter. “They are very involved.”

After an exciting 22 episodes, DC fans will be happy to know the complete fourth season of Supergirl will be available on Blu-ray and DVD beginning September 17.

“Fans can purchase the sets which, in addition to all 22 super-powered episodes from season four, also contain the DC Crossover featurette, the show’s 2018 Comic-Con panel, deleted scenes and a gag reel! All three DC Crossover: Elseworlds episodes will also be available only for fans who purchase the Blu-ray set,” a press release states, adding ” Supergirl: The Complete Fourth Season is priced to own at $39.99 SRP for the DVD ($51.99 in Canada) and $44.98 SRP for the Blu-ray ($52.99 in Canada), which includes a Digital Copy (Available in the U.S.).”

The set comes just in time for Supergirl‘s highly-anticipated season 5 premiere this fall. Stay tuned!

