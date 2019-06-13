Never Forget: Lil Snupe Would Have Been 24 Years Old Today

Lil Snupe‘s untimely death on June 20th, 2013 was tough on Hip-Hop, but none of us have missed the up-and-coming freestyle king more than his mentor and friend Meek Mill. Signed to the Dream Chasers label prior to being shot, Lil Snupe and Meek were extremely close, to the point that Meek is still very clearly mourning his protégé. The “You Stay” rapper saw a light in the 18-year-old and connected to the pain he spit in his bars.

If you don’t know the story, Snupe handed a demo to Meek during one of his Louisiana tour stops and the rest is history.

“He was in a van, they was finna pull off. And I went and knocked on the van, on the window. They let the window down, grabbed the mixtape and it was like 10 minutes later, 20 minutes later they called me,” Snupe explained to MTV News back in 2013. Meek added of Snupe’s talent “He was spittin’ so much pain, he’s from the south with a flow like an east coast guy,” he said. “Like with that bounce flow, all over the place, he really can spit, and he was talking that talk that I can really relate to. I seen potential in him.”

Snupe would have been 24 today and Twitter isn’t letting the day go by without showing him some love.

Happy birthday to my Brother Lil snupe 🙏🏾 . I wish you was here ! I promise you I will keep your legacy alive 💯 for life . #Ripsnupe pic.twitter.com/mdkAcESB35 — Lilsnupe (@lilsnupeforlife) June 13, 2019

#LilSnupe would've been 24 years old today 🎈Happy Birthay 🎂What's your favorite song? pic.twitter.com/PomVsGjU8h — TwoBeesEnt (@TwoBeesEnt) June 13, 2019

Happy Heavenly Birthday to the Greatest 🐐 he is 1 of 1, sometimes I still feel your energy.. I know when it’s you .. 🖤 Love you 4L lil bro- Big 2️⃣4️⃣ young Og 🎈 #LilSnupe #RNIC pic.twitter.com/fccyGeS2aK — HeartlessGang🌎Wide (@DanielHless) June 13, 2019

happy 24th birthday to the freestyle king himself, Lil Snupe ! miss you bro, would of been killing the rap game today 🙏🏾💯 #LongLiveLilSnupe pic.twitter.com/KWVgxDvVHr — E.J. 🏀 (@Edudley_3) June 13, 2019

RIP Lil snupe pic.twitter.com/IYLl3UZDSB — Tinashe Divine (@divine_8_0_1) June 9, 2019

Happy birthday to Lil Snupe. We still miss you down here & always reppin you! #LONGLIVESNUPE pic.twitter.com/k0gkmNtUFv — Meek Mill (@MeekMilly_Fan) June 13, 2019

