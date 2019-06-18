Press Play: MTV Presents Jada Pinkett Smith With Their Trailblazer Award, Ashton Kutcher Not A Part Of ‘Punk’d’ Reboot, And More

Jada Pinkett Smith is a legend for so many reasons, but her Red Table Talk series is unprecedented, as she changes the world with one uncomfortable, multigenerational conversation at a time.

Fittingly, she was the recipient of the Trailblazer Award at this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards. Jada took the stage, looking as beautiful as ever with her son Jaden in tow, and did what only she can do. Listen to her therapeutic acceptance speech below.

If you hadn’t already heard, Kerry Washington is starring in and co-producing a new series called Little Fires Everywhere, alongside Reese Witherspoon. Hulu is the chosen home for their new show and the Scandal actress says the reason is: data.

“It indicated to us that we knew where people were going to watch me already, we knew where people were watching Reese [Witherspoon], and we knew who would be into the content we were creating,” she said, according to Just Jared, adding other platforms didn’t have the same level of specificity in their data. Kerry reportedly says they plan to let Hulu’s stats inform the risks they are willing to take with content and more.

Punk’d is returning to the small screen, but Ashton Kutcher has nothing to do with it. In fact, he made sure to hilariously tweet out that he will not be apart of the reboot.

“I have nothing to do with the new Punk’d situation,” he wrote. “Hope they get it right.” See below and laugh out loud with us.

I have nothing to do with the new punk’d situation. Hope they get it right. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) June 18, 2019

