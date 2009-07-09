Antonia ” Toya” Carter Is Pissed!!!

<p> </p><p>Today I got a call from one of Atlanta Top publicist, asking me to post a statment from Antonia ” Toya” Carter, who is very upset about what took place at the BET awards, this is what she said:</p><p>I Antonia ” Toya” Carter have been disturbed but silent about the recent performance that took place at the BET awards, which including my only child Reginae Carter and her friends joining her father Lil Wayne on stage while he performed his new single “Every Girl”. I will be the first to admit that the father and daughter relationship should not have been reunited on stage for any particular reason while this song was being performed. Wayne is a very loving, caring, and devoted father and I truly feel that the act was unintentional due to the fact that he was trying to make his little girl happy by letting her be on stage with her father. Once again, I do not of any degree think it was a wise decision and I truly do apologize to all that this may offended and most importantly the children that watched this performance. I feel we all have learned a lot from this situation and pray that the viewers will allow these children to move forward with their lives and not held accountable because they are innocent.</p><p> </p><p> </p>

