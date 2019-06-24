CLOSE
Yay Or Nay? 10 Men’s Fashion Week Looks That’ll Make You Question If You’re Doing Fashion Right

Just when you thought you were winning...

Louis Vuitton Show Spring Summer 2020

Source: Splash News / Splash News

For the past few weeks, major designers have been unveiling their Spring-Summer 2020 menswear collections across Europe. Things came to a head during Paris Fashion Week Men’s, and the looks didn’t disappoint.

Everyone from Louis Vuitton to Raf Simons revealed some interesting threads, and even celebs like Solange came to support the runway shows.

 

Meanwhile, models, celebs and designers pushed their creativity with some captivating looks.

 

But despite the avant-garde feels of the week, of course, there were some fashion moments that might’ve pushed the envelope a little too far…like past the mailman and into the stratosphere.

Hit the flip for ten looks that’ll either have you praising the innovation or asking the question “is that a kite on his shoulder?” Then, let us know if you’d cop the fit or if you’re content with doing fashion your own way.

