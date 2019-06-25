Black Music Month: Which Millennial Rap Queen Are You?

Over the weekend, we watched Lil Kim hit the stage and kill sh*t next to her sis Mary J. Blige, who was honored at the 2019 BET Awards. In true MJB fashion the legend performed her own tribute and toward the end, Kim came out to rap her verse on their joint effort “I Can Love You.” It was an amazing moment in music — even Rihanna caught a vibe, not to mention tabloids are still talking about it days later.

As we honor the greats who’ve paved the way, we want to highlight the new wave of rap queens who are being ushered in. Cardi B, for example, won Viewer’s Choice and Best Female Hip Hop Artist that night. Megan Thee Stallion recently dropped her critically acclaimed project, Fever, and has us all prepping for a Hot Girl summer, indeed.

We would be remiss if we didn’t also mention Rapsody in all her glory, as well as Tierra Whack and Rico Nasty, who were both featured on this year’s XXL Freshman Class cover. It’s been a long time since Hip Hop saw so many women coming together going hard in rap and as Black Music Month comes to a close, we’re here to celebrate it.

Take the quiz below to see which millennial rap queen you get.

Also On Global Grind: