Press Play: Franklin Saint Levels Up Big Time In This Season 3 ‘Snowfall’ Teaser, Go BTS With The Cast Of ‘Pose,’ And More

Damson Idris showed up to the 2019 BET Awards looking all KINDS OF fine. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long for season 3 of his hit FX show Snowfall.

Bringing the late John Singleton‘s artistic vision to life, the budding actor’s character Franklin Saint seems to be in a much better place in the third installment as he rises to greatness in the drug game. “From here on out, we only deal with high level customers,” he tells his crew, later adding that he’s been sleeping “like a baby.”

If we know Snowfall like we think we know Snowfall, though, we anticipate a sh*t ton of drama. Check out the teaser up top and tune into the series premiere July 10 on FX.

Season 2 of Pose is in full effect, with Mother Blanca Evangelista taking care of her house like no other.

Now, in a behind-the-scenes clip provided by FX, the cast talks about the impact the show has had on the queer community. “A lot of young kids are now standing firm in who they are and taking complete control of their lives,” MJ Rodriguez said. Tune in above to see the rest of the crew chime in. Pose airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

Letitia Wright and John Boyega are all set to star in Steve McQueen‘s upcoming series Small Axe, according to Variety.

“The series from the Oscar-winning director of 12 Years a Slave and Widows has been years in the making. It is set in London’s West Indian community, starting in the late 1960s and running until the early ’80s,” the site reports. “Production is now underway on location in London. Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and Wright (Black Panther) join a cast that also includes Malachi Kirby (Black Mirror), Shaun Parkes (Lost in Space), Rochenda Sandall (Line of Duty), Alex Jennings (Victoria) and Jack Lowden (Mary Queen of Scots).”

Variety states Small Axe will air on BBC, adding “Amazon has already snagged the show for the U.S.” Stay tuned!

