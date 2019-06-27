No Shade(s): Super Rare Throwback Flicks Of H.E.R. Without Her Shades

These days, there’s so much music to choose from that if an artist wants to pop, they need some sort of gimmick or stratagem to help them stand out from the rest of the pack. Justine Skye did it with her purple hair, Nelly did it with the band-aid under his eye, and singer H.E.R. did it with the shades.

I’ve never seen H.E.R without shades. — Smoov Ωing (@thenextbakari) June 24, 2019

In the beginning, the gimmicks are always fun and mysterious. It makes people want to know more about you, where you’re from, and the person behind the act really is. But once they discover the truth, is it time to give it up?

H.E.R can take those shades off now. Enough is enough — condom secks advocate (@asianclock) June 24, 2019

Slowly, but surely, we see H.E.R, real name Gabi Wilson, without her signature shades. She took them off back in April for her “Hard Place” video and fans were refreshed. But according to the singer who turns 22 today, she wears the glasses to obscure her eyes.

“You don’t need to know who is sending the message in order to receive it.”

Shades or no shades, there’s no denying how incredibly talented special Gabi Wilson is as an artist. Did you not see her performance at the 2019 BET Awards with YBN Cordae?

H.E.R’s monologue from the BET Awards still gives me chills — Slippery When Wet👌🏾 (@mack_maaine) June 27, 2019

In honor of the singer’s 22 trip around the sun, check out these rare photos of her without the glasses. Hit the flip to check it out.

