Goin’ Baby On Baby: Are You More Lil Baby Or DaBaby? (QUIZ)

This past Sunday, the BET Awards aired and it was filled with memorable performances, including one from Cardi B and Lifetime Achievement honoree Mary J. Blige.

However, some viewers might have been confused when two rising rap stars hit the stage — Lil Baby and DaBaby.

DaBaby performed his hit song “Suge,” complete with dancing babies onstage.

Meanwhile, Lil Baby performed his tracks “Close Friends” and “Pure Cocaine” after a set from City Girls.

Lil Baby even won the Best New Artist Award during the show…

With so many babies onstage, naturally, some people had questions.

Wait Lil baby and DA BABY ain’t the same person? pic.twitter.com/AM9XZL6n27 — a cool mom (@TheJDangerfield) June 24, 2019

Ppl over 30 trying to figure out the difference between Lil Baby & Da Baby #BETAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/qzrPEqAXgJ — wesmanchild (@wesmanchild) June 24, 2019

For those who need a 101 intro to the rappers, a couple of differences…

1. Lil Baby is from Atlanta, while DaBaby is from Charlotte, North Carolina.

2. DaBaby embraces his name wholeheartedly with songs like “Goin’ Baby” and “Baby Sitter,” while Lil Baby has basic names for songs like “Close Friends” and “Freestyle.”

3. Lil Baby’s debut album Harder Than Ever dropped in May 2018 with features from people like Drake, Young Thug and Offset. DaBaby’s debut album Baby on Baby dropped in March 2019 with features from people like Rich The Kid, Rich Homie Quan and also…Offset.

Are we all clear?

Yes? No?

Here’s two of their biggest songs if some folks still need help…

Now that you’re all caught up, there’s no doubt you’re a fan who can unequivocally pick your favorite, right? If not, we’re here to help!

Take the quiz below to figure out which Baby you are, then let us know if you’ve caught the baby fever or if you’ll stick to more grownup things.

Also On Global Grind: