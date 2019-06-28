Press Play: Chrissy Teigen Ranks Shady ‘WWHL’ Moments, The Final ‘Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw’ Trailer, And More

Chrissy Teigen hit up Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week and had a blast. To help the show celebrate 10 years on air, the hilarious mom ranked some of the shadiest WWHL moments and from Naomi Campbell to Nene Leakes, the shade was POTENT. There were also a lot of instances in which the insults were so direct, they could barely be classified as shade. Whew…

Tune in up top.

The final trailer for Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw dropped and of course the Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Jason Statham spin-off is action-packed.

“Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves,” a synopsis, courtesy of Just Jared, reads.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw hits theaters August 2. Tune into the final trailer up top.

Issa mashup of Queer Eye and My Next Guest Needs No Introduction!

Jonathan Van Ness and David Letterman hit up a barbershop to talk identity, LGBTQ rights, late night TV, and more. They also touched up their famous beards.

Watch the clip just above and if you haven’t tuned into their Netflix shows, they’re both must-see.