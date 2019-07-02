Press Play: Will Smith & Tom Holland Star In ‘Spies In Disguise,’ ‘Avatar’ Reigns Supreme Despite Marvel’s Efforts, And More

Will Smith and Tom Holland have teamed up for a new animated film from Disney. Due this Christmas, the living legend and Spider-Man: Far From Home superstar voice Lance Sterling and Walter Beckett, respectively. Here’s a synopsis, courtesy of Just Jared:

“Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is … not. But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo are forced to team up for the ultimate mission that will require an almost impossible disguise – transforming Lance into the brave, fierce, majestic… pigeon. Walter and Lance suddenly have to work as a team, or the whole world is in peril.”

Tune in up top!

This past weekend, Disney rereleased Avengers: Endgame with an additional 18 seconds of footage in an attempt to knock Avatar off its box office pedesta. Smart strategy, but it didn’t work.

“Over the weekend, Marvel and parent company Disney rereleased Avengers: Endgame with 18 seconds of additional footage in a bid to pass James Cameron’s blockbuster, which stands as the top-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office,” THR reports. “Avengers: Endgame, directed by the Russo brothers, earned another $5.5 million domestically (it placed No. 7 on the weekend) and $2.3 million overseas for a revised worldwide total of $2.76 billion. That’s roughly $27 million shy of the $2.78 billion grossed by Avatar in its original run and subsequent rereleases. (Avatar is now part of the Mouse House because of the Disney-Fox merger.) Box office insiders say it would be impossible for Endgame to earn another $27 million in the immediate future.”

Avatar reigns supreme.

How sweet is this?!

Right after Zoë Kravitz married the love of her life Karl Glusman, her Big Little Lies costar hit Instagram to show some love.

"Well.. this pretty much says it all. I love you Z," Reese Witherspoon captioned a pic of them all snuggled up on set. Shailene Woodley joined in on the fun too…