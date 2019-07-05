Here’s Why Everyone Can Do The Bottle Cap Challenge, Except You

It’s the second week of Summer, which means there’s already a new Internet challenge of some sort that everyone and their mama is attempted to do successfully enough for it to go viral. Only this time, it’s not a dance or music challenge.

The Bottle Cap Challenge has everyone giving their best roundhouse kick to graze a loosened bottle cap to just to unscrew it. Sounds simple as hell, but quite the contrary.

Some are saying it all began with this guy.

The bottle cap challenge all started with this man pic.twitter.com/qU4rQzesQI — Slider Style (@Lucky__Lefty_) July 2, 2019

While others hadn’t heard of it until Jason Statham’s infamous kick.

But according to the New York Times, the challenge’s origin is unclear, but it circulated initially in martial arts circles.

“It may have started with Farabi Davletchin, a Kazakh Taekwondo champion, and some good-natured goading. Last week, Mr. Davletchin posted a cap-kicking video on Instagram with the hashtag #farakickschallenge. He called out several celebrities to accept his challenge, including Jason Statham, Conor McGregor, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Jackie Chan.”

It Isn’t As Difficult As It Seems

You may be one of the many people who’ve attempted the challenge only to fail miserably, or spill and innocent, undranken drink — but it’s not as difficult as it seems.

Probably the best bottle cap knock off challenge so far. pic.twitter.com/1GRplANggH — Barry Payne (@bacapa68) July 4, 2019

“The trick, as you might have guessed, is to loosen the cap beforehand and have someone off-camera hold the bottle steady. Many people are posting their videos in slow motion, making the feat seem that much more impressive.”

“It might not be a bad idea to stretch first. Just make sure you have enough room for the full spin. And if you’re new to martial arts, make sure the bottle is empty to avoid a mess.”

Have you tried the Bottle Cap Challenge yet? Hit the flip to check out some of the best ones.

