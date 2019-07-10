Huddle Up, Hot Girls! Here’s Our Summer ’19 Coaching Staff

Months before the warmer weather picked up, Meg Thee Stallion set the precedent for a Hot Girl summer. Of course, once the fellas got a whiff of our plans to have ALL the fun — maybe even at their expense — they declared it a City Boyz summer too, and to be honest we’ve kind of been feeling like they’re in the lead.
But over the weekend, Hot Girl Meg hit social media for a quick huddle with her team and it was the pep talk we needed. “Just because y’all dudes doing f*ck sh*t and getting CAUGHT don’t mean y’all in the ‘lead,'” she tweeted. “Real hot girls move in silence… think about that lol.”
In other words, Hot Girls, do not be discouraged…it’s still our summer. To give you some inspiration on how to get the most out of these next couple of months, we put together an official 2019 Hot Girl Coaching Staff, starting with Meg. Check it out.
Hot Girl Meg – Leader of the stallions, Meg owns her sexuality and doesn’t let anyone tell her who she SHOULD be.
Hot Girl Rih – Original Hot Girl Rih is all the inspiration we need to know how to move this summer. She handles business, she has fun, and she’s 100% herself at all times.