Smartphones Embedded Into The Human Brain? This Historian Says It’s A Likely Possibility…

Technology has obviously taken over, but one historian says it’s possible that the integration of tech into our everyday lives will become even more invasive. Actually, not only is it possible — according to Professor Yuval Harari, it’s likely.

From the NYPost:

“It’s increasingly hard to tell where I end and where the computer begins,” Yuval Harari, a professor of history at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, told the audience at the Fast Company European Innovation Festival this week. “In the future, it is likely that the smartphone will not be separated from you at all. It may be embedded in your body or brain, constantly scanning your biometric data and your emotions.” During his keynote address at the conference, Harari placed the possibility of humans physically merging with machines as distinct from previous advances that have harnessed technological innovation to improve our lives. The difference? Humans will be able to manipulate themselves.

Harari went on to say that while our ancestors would be blown away by what humanity has achieved so far, we really haven’t moved the needle much. The professor insists change is on its way, however.

“If we told our ancestors in the Stone Age about our lives today, they would think we are already Gods. But the truth is that even though we have developed more sophisticated tools, we are the same animals. We have the same emotions, the same minds. The coming revolution will change that. It will change not just our tools, it will change the human being itself,” he continued

Could you see yourself walking around with tech in your head? Chime in.