Black Dad Appreciation: We Are Deeply Inspired By The Love Boris Kodjoe Has For His Family

The revered actor jokes that he lost all his hair being a dad... ha!

It’s been a while since we showed some #BlackDadAppreciation, so we’d really like to take the time to honor a man we think is a great father: Boris Kodjoe. Best known for his roles in Soul Food, Brown Sugar, and most recently, Station 19, Kodjoe is a revered actor who is also in the middle of making his directorial debut. But, his work on the small screen, big screen, and behind the scenes doesn’t seem to at all impede on his duty as a father and husband and we admire that.

One look at his Instagram and it’s easy to see what a proud family man he is. Every other photo is either his gorgeous wife and partner, Nicole Ari Parker, or his kids (deep, inspirational message included). On June 22, he posted a photo with his son Nicolas and the caption read:

“This is your world, young 👑 king. It’s a world full of beauty and wonders, a world full of love and light. But it’s also a world of a few ignorant people who do not value young black kings. That’s why I’m showing you how to love and value yourself, how to carry yourself with pride and confidence, kindness and moral integrity. And I want you to know that I’ll always keep my eye on you. 👀 Always! ❤️”

Strong 💪🏾, empathetic, resilient, ODDS-DEFYING 👏🏾🙏🏾, curious, courageous, FABULOUS 💋💃🏾, confident, CREATIVE 🎨🎹, generous, sincere, KIND ❤️, graceful, FANTASTIC 🌈, funny 😂, INTELLIGENT♟, thoughtful, sensible, beautiful, fair, CARING 👏🏾, exuberant, MAGICAL 🧜🏾‍♀️, radiant, diligent, adventurous, philosophical, resourceful, PASSIONATE🔥, amiable, courteous……..that’s what you are. You fill me with so much pride and joy. Watching you grow into this amazing being has been a pleasure and a privilege. I’m eternally thankful to @nicoleariparker ❤️🙏🏾 for blessing me with you and your brother. (Babe, you deserve all the credit & glory!) I’m looking forward to following all your adventures closely. I’ll always be here for you, Cakes! I ❤️ you more each day!! 😘 Happy 14th Birthday Sophie Kodjoe! ❤️🎂🎈🎊🎁🎉1️⃣4️⃣

#SuperWomanSunday I cannot begin to imagine what it’s like to be a mother, giving life with my own being, nurturing and being connected with my children in the most physiologically intense and emotionally intimate way. All I know is that you’ve been doing it for 14 years now. And in addition to raising two extraordinary kind, compassionate and confidant humans, you’ve dealt with a husband, a business and a foundation, and navigated a successful career in a sometimes brutal and always demanding industry. And you did it all without completely losing your mind, with integrity and grace, and with a whole lotta HOTNESS 🔥and SLAYAGE 💃🏾all the time. I’m in awe of your strength 💪🏾, inspired by your light ☀️, and humbled by your love ❤️. Happy Mother’s Day @nicoleariparker #SuperWoman 💯 #MomGOAT 🐐 #RaisingTwoHumansAintEasy 👀 #IlostAllMyHairTrying 🆘 #AlwaysViolentlyExhausted 😫

