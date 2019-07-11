Black Dad Appreciation: We Are Deeply Inspired By The Love Boris Kodjoe Has For His Family

It’s been a while since we showed some #BlackDadAppreciation, so we’d really like to take the time to honor a man we think is a great father: Boris Kodjoe. Best known for his roles in Soul Food, Brown Sugar, and most recently, Station 19, Kodjoe is a revered actor who is also in the middle of making his directorial debut. But, his work on the small screen, big screen, and behind the scenes doesn’t seem to at all impede on his duty as a father and husband and we admire that.

One look at his Instagram and it’s easy to see what a proud family man he is. Every other photo is either his gorgeous wife and partner, Nicole Ari Parker, or his kids (deep, inspirational message included). On June 22, he posted a photo with his son Nicolas and the caption read:

“This is your world, young 👑 king. It’s a world full of beauty and wonders, a world full of love and light. But it’s also a world of a few ignorant people who do not value young black kings. That’s why I’m showing you how to love and value yourself, how to carry yourself with pride and confidence, kindness and moral integrity. And I want you to know that I’ll always keep my eye on you. 👀 Always! ❤️”

We’re not crying, you are!

See more of his best Black Dad IG moments below and join us in saluting a true king.

