Bye, JD: These Female Emcees Have (Stripper-less) Bars For Days 

Looks like Jermaine Dupri has caused quite a stir on Al Gore’s internet. The music industry vet usually stays pretty low key, but as of late, he’s been a little more publicly vocal than usual. Earlier this week, JD chatted with People Now and dished on his feelings about the current state of female hip hop.

“I feel like they’re all rapping about the same thing. I don’t think they’re showing us who’s the best rapper. For me, it’s, like, strippers rapping. At some point, somebody is going to have to break out of that mold.”

Boy oh boy, did that strike a nerve. Many people assumed that JD was talking about Cardi B when he made the comment, and apparently so did she. The stripper turned rapper went off on Dupri during an Instagram Live session on Thursday.

“First of all, I rap about my p— because she’s my best friend and second of all it’s because it seems like that’s what people want to hear. When I did ‘Be Careful‘ people was talking mad s— in the beginning like ‘What the f— is this?’ ‘This is not what I was expecting”

She went on to name a slew of female emcees that don’t rap about “vajayjays” and stripping.

“I feel we need to put these girls in more magazines and blogs. Radio DJs play these girls. These girls can rap they asses off and they don’t rap about their vaginas and sucking d—.”

And Cardi has a point. You’d think that someone has seasoned as JD would do a little more research before discrediting an entire demographic of artists. But this just further proves that some folks are just out of touch with what’s going on today. But don’t worry JD, we got you.

Hit the flip for a list of DOPE female rappers whose subject matter will literally blow your mind.

