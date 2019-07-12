Press Play: Director Jon Favreau Talks Tapping Beyoncé For ‘The Lion King,’ And More

Absolutely everyone is going crazy for the live-action remake of The Lion King, starring Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, and more. Ahead of the film dropping on July 19, director Jon Favreau hit up Jimmy Kimmel Live! and dished on how he’s the cool guy at home now because he got to work with Bey.

“When I heard she wanted to do it, I knew I was a made man at home,” Jon said. “Because I have wife and two daughters, and they’re both teenagers, and for the first time in about four years I held their attention at dinner.”

ALSO READ: Press Play! Will Smith & Tom Holland Star In Spies In Disguise

Hilarious. Watch him speak on it up top.

In case you missed it, Netflix is dropping a new thriller next week, starring Brenda Song.

“Newlywed Jennifer (Brenda Song) is brutally attacked at a dark rest stop,” a synopsis reads. “While healing from her injuries, she can’t recall anything from her past, including the ordeal. Her husband, Russell (Mike Vogel), is just thankful she’s alive and eager to get her home. As he reintroduces her to their secluded mountain estate, Detective Page (Dennis Haysbert) pursues Jennifer’s assailant — his own daughter went missing and was never found. The same fate now awaits Jennifer, unless someone realizes that her loving caretaker is actually her captor.”

ALSO READ: Smartphones Embedded Into The Human Brain? This Historian Says It’s A Likely possibility

Tune in July 18.

As fans continue to mourn the loss of Cameron Boyce, Disney has reportedly decided to honor the fallen star by canceling its Descendants 3 premiere event. Disney will instead “donate to a charity close to him in his honor,” TMZ reports.

“Disney tells us the company will make a donation in Cameron’s name to the Thirst Project … a nonprofit that helps deliver clean water to communities around the world. Cameron helped raise more than $30k for that organization … one that was close to his heart,” TMZ states, adding “ Disney said, ‘We are proud to be part of Cameron Boyce’s legacy by showcasing his talents on screen but we are cancelling the red carpet premiere event for ‘Descendants 3’ scheduled for July 22 and instead, The Walt Disney Company will make a donation to the Thirst Project, a philanthropic organization to which Cameron was deeply committed. Thank you for understanding.'” ALSO READ: Disney Star Cameron Boyce Dead At 20; 5 Things To Know About The Actor Boyce was a beloved Disney star, who played in several of the networks series as well as the Descendants films. May he rest in peace. Boyce was a beloved Disney star, who played in several of the networks series as well as the Descendants films. May he rest in peace.

Also On Global Grind: