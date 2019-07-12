The Ticket Prices For Drake’s 2019 OVO Fest Are Sky High And Fans Are NOT Having It: “Are You F-Ing Kidding Me?”

Earlier this week, Drake announced his OVO Fest lineup that looked a lot like the Millennium Tour lineup. Spotlighting tons of ’00s stars, the 6 God’s featured acts include B2K, the Ying Yang Twins, Chingy, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd and more. Nostalgia seems to be the fast-track way into the millennial hearts of 2019, so the lineup would most definitely hit, but there’s one problem — fans are saying the tickets are WAY too expensive.

This morning, Twitter erupted as Drake Hive began to blast the “God’s Plan” rapper, posting screenshots of extremely high-priced general admission tickets. We’re talking $500 and up.

ALSO READ: Drake Goes Full D*ckYouDownPapi On Summer Walker’s Girls Need Love Remix

“Are you fffing kidding me?? I just spent 45 mins waiting to purchase tickets to # OVOFest to see # Drake in # Toronto and after waiting in the queue for “2000 people” ahead of me (I was in at 10 am) # Ticketmaster only now reveals the ticket prices, with General Admission $1000??!!,” one disgruntled fan tweeted.

Are you fffing kidding me?? I just spent 45 mins waiting to purchase tickets to #OVOFest to see #Drake in #Toronto and after waiting in the queue for "2000 people" ahead of me (I was in at 10 am) #Ticketmaster only now reveals the ticket prices, with General Admission $1000??!! pic.twitter.com/TfXEPBLAis — Lisa Santonato (@lisasantonato) July 12, 2019

Another said Drake had better be bringing his faves back from the dead…

“Lmfao! $500 dollars for lawn tickets to # OVOFest?! Is @ Drake bringing Michael Jackson, Tupac, and Notorious B.I.G. back from dead?,” the tweet reads.

Lmfao! $500 dollars for lawn tickets to #OVOFest?! Is @Drake bringing Michael Jackson, Tupac, and Notorious B.I.G. back from dead? pic.twitter.com/YZymQlL8Q3 — Sora/Asian Female Excellence (@Notorious___KIM) July 12, 2019

More from fans on the flip.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Global Grind: