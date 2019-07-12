The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The Dominican Republic Despite Bizarre Deaths

The Dominican Republican hasn’t been having the best summer as far as public perception.

Headline after headline has revealed some tourists are coming up dead after visiting the island for vacation and falling sick. While investigations are underway, it’s important to remember that although the news is alarming, there are a plethora of reasons tourists could be falling ill. Some might have something to do with the resorts people are staying, while other reasons could involve food and alcohol contamination. Either way, it’s not totally fair to blame an entire country and its people, especially when they too could be susceptible to harm. Some celebrities are bringing attention to this, one being Vin Diesel.

According to Page Six, the 51-year-old actor went on Instagram from London to defend the DR.

“Never let anyone tell you that people in the Dominican Republic aren’t magical wonderful people,” the actor said on Monday. “I love that country and I will always love that country.”

Ms. Cardi B also went on Instagram to defend the DR, where a lot of her family hails from. She dismissed all the talk that the country was unsafe. She explained to fans in Spanish that she recently visited the island and she was “fine.”

“What I do know is that the Dominican Republic is the most beautiful country, and everyone has fun there,” the rapper explained. “Even poor people have fun. So it hurts me a lot when people say ‘that country is bad. That country is this and that.'”

Tourism to the Caribbean spot has recently dropped since reports of at least 12 Americans dying in the past few months. A study revealed trips booked to the island have dipped by 74.3% for the month of July and August compared to the same period in 2018.

Again, no consistent reason has been confirmed for the tourist woes, so it seems we’ll have to let time and further investigation take its course. Until then, you can check out some helpful safety procedures here.

