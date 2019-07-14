Here’s Proof That Even A Blackout Can’t Stop New Yorkers From Showing Their Talent

They call New York the greatest city in the world for a reason. The city itself is always up and on, and the people are all looking for their next come up.

NYC is the city of hustlers. There’s a singer, dancer, designer, actor or artist at every corner and on every train car. And don’t think for a second that the hustle stops when something out of the ordinary comes along and disturbs the peace.

On Saturday, there was a blackout in Manhattan that affected more than 72,000 New Yorkers along 30 blocks from Times Square to the Upper West Side. Mayor Bill de Blasio said police confirmed there was no foul play involved and that the outage was caused by a “mechanical issue.” Fun fact, the outage came 42 years to the day after The Great Blackout of 1977.

Fortunately there were no reports of people getting hurt or losing their ish. Judging by footage of the incidents, it looks like the streets were still pretty lit without lights — no pun intended. And the outage certainly didn’t stop these New Yorkers from coming together and spreading their love and talent all over the city.

More proof NYC is the best city in the world. Blackout hits, @hadestown takes the show to the sidewalk. (Via @misskimizzo) pic.twitter.com/eZLfJLTuSM — Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) July 14, 2019

Ladies and gents, this is an example of what America could be.

