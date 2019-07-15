Layton Greene, Lil Baby, City Girls, And PnB Rock Hit Up Quality Control University For The Official “Leave Em Alone” Visual

Layton Greene, Lil Baby, City Girls, and PnB Rock got together for a summer banger that we’ve had on heavy rotation. Now, “Leave Em Alone” boasts a visual to match, as Layton just dropped the official clip on her Youtube Channel moments ago.

If you haven’t heard the song, it’s pretty funny and relatable. PnB Rock is peak PnB (announcing that he’s going to ‘eat that p*ssy like it’s ice cream’), as Layton talks about the dope boy she can’t seem to leave alone. Lil Baby chimes in with lighthearted f*ck boy bars that make us laugh and Caresha comes in doing what she does best. A preview of her verse will help you understand what we mean…

“Jackrabbit when he put the d*ck in it/How you n*t and you barely put the tip in it?

Sixty seconds, got him gone, that’s a quick minute? He ain’t never felt some p*ssy with some grip in it”

We told you.

To match those Hot Girl vibes, the group is seen socializing on campus at Quality Control University on a beautiful day for the visual, which seems to be a lit HBCU. “This was soo lit to shoot! I just wanna thank everybody for the love and support man, this sh*t mean the world to me and it’s only the beginning. Can’t wait to show y’all who Layton Greene really is,” Layton wrote on Instagram just a few moments ago.

