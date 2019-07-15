RIPBianca: 17-Year-Old Girl Reportedly Murdered By Discord Stalker Who Posted Death Photos Online

In a horrifying report that has quickly gone viral, we’ve learned a 17-year-old girl named Bianca (pictured above) was murdered by a man she met on Discord, a chat app for the gaming community. Details vary, but users say the man was upset that she denied his advances and was going out with another guy. Users are also claiming he posted photos of her cut throat (some say, decapitated head) on the app and made his intentions to murder her clear.
A early report by LocalSYR states: “A woman was found dead on Sunday morning along Poe Street, about a half-mile from the start of the Boilermaker 15K start line. When Utica Police got to the scene they found a suicidal man outside an SUV that said he had killed his girlfriend and was going to harm himself with a knife. Police were able to stop him and he was taken to St. Elizabeth’s in Utica in critical condition. A female victim was located dead near the SUV.”
Human Events managing editor Ian Miles Cheong weighed in with what he says happened…
The brother of Bianca’s reported killer is said to have taken to social media with this message…
"Shoutout to all the people who target someone's family and blame them for a person's decisions," he allegedly began.
We will continue to update this post as new details surface. May Bianca rest in peace.