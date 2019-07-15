RIPBianca: 17-Year-Old Girl Reportedly Murdered By Discord Stalker Who Posted Death Photos Online

In a horrifying report that has quickly gone viral, we’ve learned a 17-year-old girl named Bianca (pictured above) was murdered by a man she met on Discord, a chat app for the gaming community. Details vary, but users say the man was upset that she denied his advances and was going out with another guy. Users are also claiming he posted photos of her cut throat (some say, decapitated head) on the app and made his intentions to murder her clear.

A early report by LocalSYR states: “A woman was found dead on Sunday morning along Poe Street, about a half-mile from the start of the Boilermaker 15K start line. When Utica Police got to the scene they found a suicidal man outside an SUV that said he had killed his girlfriend and was going to harm himself with a knife. Police were able to stop him and he was taken to St. Elizabeth’s in Utica in critical condition. A female victim was located dead near the SUV.”

Human Events managing editor Ian Miles Cheong weighed in with what he says happened…

An 18 year old was just murdered by a guy she met on Discord. He posted photos of her sawed off head on 4chan and chat logs from the Discord indicate that he did it out of jealousy. She was going to a festival with another guy she met on Discord. That’s what I’ve gathered. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 15, 2019

He hinted at his intentions on Instagram under the username @.yesjuliet in stories that have since expired. There is a short news report of the murder. The case is ongoing. https://t.co/nlIzJv19U2 pic.twitter.com/RO0RUAl71k — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 15, 2019

Worst part is after he killed her the first thing he did was log onto Discord to post the photos and taunt her “beta orbiters.” — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 15, 2019

From what I can tell this guy was himself a beta orbiter who was upset that she wasn’t giving him the attention he wanted and met up with her under false pretenses. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 15, 2019

Her name was Bianca. I won’t be giving out the last name. And she wasn’t his girlfriend. You might see Reddit posts describing Bianca as his girlfriend. That’s what he’d want. Don’t give him that satisfaction. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 15, 2019

The brother of Bianca’s reported killer is said to have taken to social media with this message…

the brother of the killer posted on his instagram shortly after receiving the news about what happened. i’m heartbroken. #ripbianca #yesjuliet pic.twitter.com/bAYYtJ8bRK — 🐰🔪 (@deathbunni) July 15, 2019

“Shoutout to all the people who target someone’s family and blame them for a person’s decisions,” he allegedly began. Click here to read his message in its entirety.

I see #ripbianca trending and then when I click and understand what happened I'm sick to my fucking stomach. Ladies please be careful these sick fucks will forever exist and it's tragic many women have to live in fear that this may happen to them just Heartbreaking. RIP — Lawrence Sawaked🇯🇴 (@lipcobain) July 15, 2019

What we’re not gonna do is use the term “orbiter” in place of STALKER, MURDERER, CRIMINAL, SICK MINDED PIECE OF SHIT. We need terms that’ll put a bad taste in people’s mouths when they read what happened to a 17 year old girl. Sickening. #ripbianca #yesjuliet — underdog darling (@jamisonwoo_) July 15, 2019

#ripbianca

– don’t post the fucking pictures

– have some respect, she was 17

– pls be careful with who u meet & just in general. always be aware of your surroundings — rachel misses ariana (@bloodlinemj) July 15, 2019

We will continue to update this post as new details surface. May Bianca rest in peace.

