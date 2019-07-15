Divisive Trump Tweets Force People To Remember All The Times They Were Told “Go Back To Where You Came From”

Tensions are high after ICE raids began all over the country this weekend, targeting a total of 2,000 undocumented immigrant families whom the Trump administration is set on deporting. Not only is Trump doing his best to force people out, he has no qualms about saying out loud that people should go back to their countries.
Addressing four congresswomen of color yesterday, he wrote on Twitter.
“So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly…… ….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. ….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”
It didn’t take long for folks to respond to his insulting message, citing the history of racists telling people of color to go back to where they came from.
Trump, however, doubled down on his tweets…
Now, Twitter is sharing their own personal stories detailing all the times they were told to go back to their countries. Read a few of those below.
Disgraceful.