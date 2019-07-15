Divisive Trump Tweets Force People To Remember All The Times They Were Told “Go Back To Where You Came From”

Tensions are high after ICE raids began all over the country this weekend, targeting a total of 2,000 undocumented immigrant families whom the Trump administration is set on deporting. Not only is Trump doing his best to force people out, he has no qualms about saying out loud that people should go back to their countries.

Addressing four congresswomen of color yesterday, he wrote on Twitter.

“So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly…… ….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. ….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”

It didn’t take long for folks to respond to his insulting message, citing the history of racists telling people of color to go back to where they came from.

Yes but it's impt to note the historic context of the "go back to" insult is racial. People would tell black people to go "back to Africa" whose families have lived here for generations. https://t.co/b6WisTf84i — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) July 14, 2019

Congresswoman @AOC is from Brooklyn.@RepPressley from Chicago (born in OH).@RepRashida is from Detroit. @ilhanmn was a refugee from Somalia, before she won election to Congress in Minnesota.

They're all Americans, leading a new generation representing their constituents in DC. — Alex Howard (@digiphile) July 14, 2019

Trump, however, doubled down on his tweets…

Trump defended tweets he sent out against Democratic congresswomen over the weekend, which have been widely criticized as racist. pic.twitter.com/RzvxkSRBeu — CBC News: The National (@CBCTheNational) July 15, 2019

Now, Twitter is sharing their own personal stories detailing all the times they were told to go back to their countries. Read a few of those below.

In high school, I was out with a black friend when someone yelled at her to "go back to Africa." He did not tell me to "go back to Germany." It didn't matter that her family had been in the U.S. longer than mine. That's not the point. Only one of us was seen as American. — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) July 14, 2019

Latinos have been told for many decades to go back to their country. Many are told “go back to Mexico” even if their heritage is from some other Latin American country or their family was in parts of what is the U.S. before it became the U.S. It’s racist. — Suzanne Gamboa (@SuzGamboa) July 15, 2019

“Go back to your country” is a taunt immigrant kids hear on the playground, it’s a threat I get from unhinged people in my DMs, and it’s also something the President of the United States says to strong women of color who oppose him. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) July 15, 2019

Growing up in Northern Virginia, I used to get the occasional "go back to China" while playing sports. (I was actually born in Germany, on an American military base b/c my Japanese-American dad spent 20+ years in Army after being jailed 4 years in WWII internment camp in Utah.) — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) July 15, 2019

My father told me stories from when he was in the Navy, a relatively rare officer of Italian descent at the time, being told by some to “go back to where he came from”. Given that he was from NJ & a volunteer, it always rankled him. The was the early 1950s, nearly 70 years ago. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) July 15, 2019

I’ve heard “Go back to your country” many many times. Most recently was about a month and a half ago in LA. It hurts my feelings every time. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) July 15, 2019

Disgraceful.