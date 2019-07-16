5 Things To Know About African American Museum Founder Sadie-Roberts Joseph

Over the weekend, tragic news broke that African American Museum founder Sadie Roberts Joseph’s body was discovered in the trunk of her car in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Friday. Fans and followers of the historian were shocked to find out that the 75-year old died so heinously.

This is horrific and so, so sad. It’s also horrific that this isn’t a national news story. Sadie Roberts-Joseph. Say her name. https://t.co/dv3UFFuwEf — Alyssa Klein (@dj_diabeatic) July 13, 2019

Although all the details about Joseph’s murder have yet to be revealed, authorities did announce Monday that her cause of death was homicide by asphyxiation. Even after her death, Ms. Sadie has shown more warmth and compassion that than the murderer who would take the life of an senior woman. Her son sent a message to the anonymous killer, telling WBRZ Monday night.

“You stole light. You stole a warm, loving, giving and caring woman and it wasn’t just for her family. She cared for the city. She cared for you. Her life should not have ended that way. She did not deserve that, but she would want forgiveness for you.”

Son of murdered Baton Rouge icon, Sadie Roberts-Joseph, sends message to killer: 'She cared for you' https://t.co/V2mHf1dpYK pic.twitter.com/CMsWF78GJI — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) July 16, 2019

A bright light was certainly lost, but real light lives on forever. Police say they’re certain that they’ll find the Joseph’s killer. Prayers up for the family. Hit the flip for some facts about legend Sadie Roberts Joseph.

